Investors End Claims Against Golf Club For 2nd Circ. Appeal

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- Investors behind a suit accusing the executives of Winged Foot Golf Club of allowing the exclusive New York golf course to lease the grounds for a fraction of its value in order to maintain artificially low dues have voluntarily dismissed their remaining claims to pursue an appeal to the Second Circuit, according to a Thursday preliminary order in federal court. The shareholders said in a letter to the court Dec. 27 that they're seeking voluntary dismissal of the remaining claims set for trial so they can proceed directly to the expected Second Circuit appeal of their "far more consequential" dismissed claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS