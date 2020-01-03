Google Users Renew $5.5M Privacy Deal After 3rd Circ. Denial

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A group of Google users urged a Delaware federal judge Friday to greenlight a revised $5.5 million deal to resolve multidistrict litigation over the tech giant's alleged practice of bypassing internet browser privacy settings to spy on users' communications, after the Third Circuit scrapped the original settlement. After a Third Circuit panel tossed the initial $5.5 million settlement in August, the Google users filed a renewed motion for preliminary approval of the deal that would be divided into payments for up to 10 as yet unspecified cy pres recipients, incentive awards and other fees, with no monetary relief for consumers. In its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS