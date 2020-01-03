500-Plus Delta Workers Sue Over 'Toxic' Lands' End Uniforms

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- More than 500 Delta Air Lines Inc. employees hit Lands' End with a proposed class action in Wisconsin federal court this week, alleging uniforms manufactured by the company contain harmful chemicals and are causing severe health problems in some workers, including headaches, nosebleeds, rashes, boils and hair loss. Filed Tuesday, the suit claims negligence and breach of express warranty among other causes of action. It is at least the second putative class action brought against Lands' End — which is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin — by Delta employees after two flight attendants filed a similar suit last May in New York federal...

