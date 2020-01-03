ProShares Wins Dismissal Of Investors' Suit Over Risky Fund

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Investment firm ProShares will not have to face a securities suit alleging it failed to warn investors of the risks associated with one of its funds, a New York federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote’s Friday order called for the end of the case against the investment firm after she decided the company had properly explained the dangers of investing in one of its funds. ProShares investors had claimed in their second amended complaint that the company misled them by failing to warn of the risks of investing in this particular fund in a registration statement filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS