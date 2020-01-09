Real Estate Rumors: RHP, Oxford, Square Mile

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 2:47 PM EST) -- RHP Properties has picked up a mobile home park in Countryside, Illinois, for $24.7 million, according to a report Thursday from Crain's Chicago Business. The deal is for Country Club Woods, which has 308 units and is at 6800 Joliet Road, Crain's said. The seller is a venture that includes investors Ric and Gary Camboni, according to the report. A venture of Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Oxford Properties Group is seeking $975 million in financing for its development project at the St. John's Terminal in New York, Commercial Observer reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. CBRE Group...

