5 Advertising Law Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- As we look toward a new year and a new decade, it is important to stop and see how far we have come. At the beginning of the decade, consumers were starting to dig out of the Great Recession. In 2010, the iPhone 4 was released,[1] as was Facebook Inc.’s mobile app and the introduction of the "like" button.[2] Tesla Inc. would not introduce the Model S for another two years.[3] In the fall of 2010, a small photo-sharing startup called Instagram Inc. was born.[4] Advertising spend clocked in at $131 billion.[5] Today, digital ad spend is nearly triple the entire...

