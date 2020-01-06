Avenatti Can’t Escape Extortion Charges In Nike Case

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday rejected Michael Avenatti's request to dismiss charges that he attempted to extort Nike for $20 million, saying the indictment clearly lays out how the embattled attorney threatened to release information about the company paying student-athletes for his own benefit. In Monday’s order, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe told Avenatti, who also represented pornstar Stormy Daniels in her dispute with President Donald Trump, that the U.S. government’s charges were not as vague as he claimed. Avenatti had argued that the government failed to show in its indictment that his alleged extortion was “wrongful” conduct...

