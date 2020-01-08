Baker Botts Snags Executive Pay Lawyer From Jones Day

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has expanded its New York office with the addition of a former Jones Day lawyer who has experience handling executive compensation matters and navigating employee benefits issues stemming from corporate transactions. Robin Melman started at Baker Botts as a partner on Monday after nearly five years at Jones Day, where she was of counsel. Melman told Law360 on Tuesday that the firm's client base, focus on growth and "continued excellence in client service" were among the aspects that attracted her to the firm. "I'm very excited to be at Baker Botts," Melman said. "I think it's a great...

