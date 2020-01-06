9th Circ. Greenlights Walmart Truckers' $55M Wage Victory

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed a $54.6 million jury win for truckers who said Walmart violated California law by not paying minimum wage for breaks and other work interruptions, noting reservations with the lower court’s analysis but declining to play "armchair district judge." Walmart failed to convince the Ninth Circuit to upend a $55 million win for truckers who brought a wage class action against the retail giant. (AP) A three-judge panel rejected the retail giant's claims that the Northern District of California lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that the workers weren’t owed minimum wage for layovers, rest...

