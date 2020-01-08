Arbitration Chambers Debuts In NY With 2 Big-Splash Hires

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Prominent international arbitrators Jean Kalicki and Lucy Reed have joined Arbitration Chambers as members in its newly opened New York location, the first U.S. office of a global arbitrators-only chambers. Arbitration Chambers made the announcement Tuesday, days after its New York City office — its third location after Hong Kong and London — opened its doors for the first time. Jean Kalicki was a partner at Arnold & Porter, where she represented clients in a wide range of high-stakes international matters. Based in New York and Washington, D.C., Kalicki has developed a reputation as one of the world's leading international arbitrators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS