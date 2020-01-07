Texas Asks State's High Court To Toss Fatal Crash Verdict

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Texas Department of Transportation told the Texas Supreme Court that lower courts wrongly upheld a $5.2 million jury verdict — later reduced to $500,000 — against it stemming from a fatal crash and that faulty logic by an appellate court could spell disaster for Texas property owners. In a petition for review filed with the state’s high court Monday, the agency sought to unwind the Sixth Court of Appeals’ December ruling upholding the trial court judgment. It said the court held that the department had “actual knowledge” of the unreasonable risk based on “mere suspicion linked to more suspicion” and...

