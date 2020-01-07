9th Circ. Tells Athletes, NCAA To Detail Calif. Pay Law's Impact

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- With California spearheading a push to allow college athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsements, the Ninth Circuit is asking the NCAA and a group of athletes battling in an antitrust case over NCAA rules against paying athletes to weigh in on how a new Golden State law affects the litigation. The Ninth Circuit panel hearing appeals from both sides over a California federal judge's ruling that handed a limited win to the college athletes ordered the NCAA and the athletes on Monday to file briefs on the effect of California's Fair Pay to Play Act, which was signed by...

