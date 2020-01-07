5th Circ. Won't Upend Software Co.'s Loss In OT Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday declined to reverse a ruling making a supply-chain software company pay double damages to four workers it illegally denied overtime, saying the lower court didn’t hamper the company’s case by refusing its request to have the first and last word at its jury trial. The Southern District of Texas did not botch the case by denying Shipcom Wireless Inc.’s request to present opening and closing arguments or by admitting evidence showing the company recognized it misclassified certain workers because neither played a deciding role in the case, the panel said. “The district court did not abuse...

