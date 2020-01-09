White House Would Cut Climate Change From Project Reviews

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 11:23 AM EST) -- The White House on Thursday proposed letting federal agencies sign off on infrastructure projects like oil and gas pipelines without considering their broader impacts on climate change, a regulatory rollback intended to facilitate business growth in the energy sector. The proposed rule announced Thursday is designed to speed up approvals for projects ranging from pipelines to roads and dams. (AP) In a proposed rule announced by President Donald Trump, the White House Council on Environmental Quality delivered a much-anticipated package of National Environmental Policy Act regulatory changes designed to speed up approvals for projects ranging from pipelines to roads and dams....

