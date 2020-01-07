Google To Pay $7.5M To End Google+ Data Breach Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Google agreed Monday to pay consumers $7.5 million to settle class actions alleging that the search giant's key senior executives had contemporaneous knowledge of a yearslong data breach that impacted its now defunct Google+ social media platform, yet failed to provide notice to users and Congress until seven months later. The Google+ users asked a California federal judge to approve the proposed settlement agreement, which would also end claims over a subsequent Google+ data breach that exposed tens of millions of users' data to outside developers. John A. Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan, co-counsel for plaintiffs, told the court he believes...

