BofA Defends Bid For NY Escrow Interest Preemption Appeal

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- Bank of America NA on Tuesday defended its bid for a Brooklyn federal judge's permission to pursue an immediate appeal of her ruling that a New York mortgage escrow interest law isn't federally preempted for the bank, saying its recent $35 million settlement of a case involving a similar California law is "irrelevant" to its request. The North Carolina-based national bank wants U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf to certify for interlocutory appeal her September decision declining to dismiss two proposed borrower class actions that seek to force the bank's compliance with the New York law, which requires interest to be...

