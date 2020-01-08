Chicago Sofitel Hotel Owner Sues To Sever Ties With Accor

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Chicago luxury hotel owner has hit Accor SA's American subsidiary with a suit in New York state court seeking to terminate their management agreement, saying it never wanted Accor as manager when it acquired the hotel and now seeks to recover about $57 million in damages. Ashford TRS Chicago II LLC, owner of Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, claims in the suit filed Monday that Accor Management US Inc.'s "catastrophic" management has led to lost profits, harmed the hotel's competitiveness and forced the company to shell out $6 million in management costs. "Accor's management of the hotel has not even come close to...

