Northrop Grumman Beats Suit Over Pension Benefit Estimates

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed an ERISA suit brought against Northrop Grumman and Alight Solutions over allegedly inaccurate benefit calculations, after ex-workers failed to convince the court that Northrop didn't properly monitor third-party administrator Alight. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II in his order Tuesday dismissed the Northrop Grumman Corp. pensioners’ claims that the defense contractor and Hewitt Associates LLC, now known as Alight Solutions LLC, ran afoul of their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The former workers alleged in their suit that Hewitt breached its fiduciary duty by providing inaccurate estimates of the workers’ pension benefits, and that...

