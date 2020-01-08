House Dems Tout Plans For Net-Zero GHG Emissions By 2050

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled plans for sweeping climate change legislation aimed at achieving economywide, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, much of it underpinned by dramatic changes to the nation's energy sector. The draft legislation framework released by leaders of the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Energy and Commerce would direct all federal agencies to use all existing authorities to move the nation toward net-zero GHG emissions in the next 30 years. That includes setting a national standard of net-zero GHG emissions in every state and having states craft Clean Air Act implementation plans subject to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval....

