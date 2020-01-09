Avenatti Must Face Fraud Charge At Upcoming Nike Trial

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti must face a charge that he defrauded his client in the process of allegedly attempting to squeeze $20 million out of Nike in exchange for keeping quiet about the company's payments to student-athletes, a New York federal judge ruled in a motion filed Thursday. Nike tried to resolve the alleged extortion threat by instead offering a settlement to Avenatti's client, California basketball coach Gary Franklin Sr., but Avenatti rejected the proposal, according to prosecutors. Avenatti had contended that the federal honest services wire fraud statute pertains specifically to bribes and kickbacks, which he said were not mentioned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS