King & Spalding Adds Akin Gump Trial Partner In Austin

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has hired a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP trial attorney who has represented clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies to join the firm’s trial and global dispute practice in Austin, Texas. Steven Zager is moving from New York to join King & Spalding as a partner after representing clients such as AT&T; Zynga Inc., developer of the games FarmVille and Words with Friends; Kia Motors Co.; and The Coca-Cola Co. in patent infringement and trade secret lawsuits. The move is a homecoming for Zager, who lived in Austin from 1998 to 2003....

