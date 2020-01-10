American Airlines Nabs Win In Pilot's Military Benefits Fight

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge granted American Airlines Inc. a win Thursday over a proposed class of its current and former pilots who accused the international airline carrier of illegally withholding seniority-based benefits to employees on military leave, ruling that the law they cited does not apply here. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman granted the airline summary judgment in the suit by John E. Hoefert, a pilot for the airline and member of the U.S Army Reserve. In his Thursday opinion, Judge Pittman wrote that the benefits at issue — sick and vacation-time accruals and operations-based bonuses — are not seniority-based and...

