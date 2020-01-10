NY Painting Contractor Says Gov't's Fraud Suit Came Too Late

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A New York painting contractor is urging a federal court to toss out allegations it defrauded the government out of millions of dollars by exploiting a program for disadvantaged businesses, saying that the claims are barred by statutory deadlines. Tower Maintenance Corp., which the government sued in March alongside Ahern Painting Contractors Inc. and Spectrum Painting Corp., told a New York federal judge Thursday that the government failed to launch the suit within six years from when the purported fraud was committed, as required by law. The government's allegations stretch from 2010 to 2012, according to Tower. "From a technical standpoint,...

