US Sanctions Iran’s Metal Industry After Missile Attacks

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 1:08 PM EST) -- The Trump administration imposed fresh sanctions on Iran’s biggest metal producers Friday, as well as on the construction, manufacturing and textile industries, in retaliation for a recent attack on U.S. military sites in the Middle East. Seeking to strangle the republic’s multibillion-dollar metal industry, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control placed trading restrictions on 17 Iranian mining companies and steel, aluminum, copper and iron manufacturers, as well as three China- and Seychelles-based entities that have allegedly purchased metals from those manufacturers or provided raw materials. An executive order from President Donald Trump also directs Treasury Secretary...

