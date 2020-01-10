T-Mobile/Sprint Tie-Up Judge Opens Door To Amicus Briefs

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge poised to rule on the U.S. Department of Justice's deal approving Sprint and T-Mobile's tie-up on Friday said he would allow outside parties to weigh in on the planned $56 billion merger. The minute order comes two days after U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he wouldn’t wait for a state-backed challenge to play out before handing down his decision. New York, California and a contingent of other states had insisted that any determination on the settlement should wait until their merger challenge wraps. But Judge Kelly said Wednesday that the two telecoms and their divestiture partner,...

