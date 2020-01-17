UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 6:25 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a tech company sue an online football stock exchange, a number of seafood distributors and their insurers sue cargo company Maersk, and several hotels add to Visa and MasterCard's swipe-fee class action woes. Here, Law360 looks at these claims and more. Financial Services Blockchain Optimization SA and another v. LFE Market Ltd. and others A Swiss tech company, Blockchain Optimization SA, and a London-based logistics provider, Petrochemical Logistics Ltd. filed a Part 7 claim against a self-described football-club stock exchange, LFE Market Ltd., on Jan. 16. LFE, according to its website, is the first online...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS