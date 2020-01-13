Popeyes Franchisee Says Ill. Court Can't Hear ADA Claims

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A national Popeyes franchisee argued Monday that an Illinois federal judge lacks jurisdiction to hear a wheelchair-bound man's claims that the parking lots at the company's restaurants violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by being too steep. HZ Ops Holdings Inc. argued that U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle should toss consumer Christopher Block's amended proposed class action because it doesn't show that Block suffered actual injury over HZ's allegedly steep Popeyes parking lots. The company also argued Block shouldn't be able to advance his claims over several other of its restaurants because he never visited and only purportedly hired investigators to examine...

