Barr Pressures Apple To Unlock Navy Base Shooter's IPhones

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday pressured Apple to unlock two iPhones used by the gunman in a deadly shooting last month at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, escalating the Justice Department's push for the tech giant to scale back its privacy protections to give investigators access to encrypted devices. Calling the shooting an act of terrorism, Barr said that Apple has to date not given law enforcement "any substantive assistance" gaining access to iPhones used by a member of the Saudi Air Force who had been training with the U.S. military when he opened fire on Dec. 6,...

