What's Changed And What's The Same In Final CFIUS Rules

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- On Jan. 13 the U.S. Department of the Treasury released final rules implementing the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, which reforms the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States framework. These rules will take effect on Feb. 13. The final rules expand the jurisdiction of CFIUS, implement mandatory reporting requirements for certain foreign government-affiliated transactions, maintain a modified version of the pilot program requiring mandatory filing requirements for certain investments involving critical technologies, and revise and clarify a number of provisions included in the proposed rules from September 2019. Background CFIUS is an interagency committee that reviews foreign investments...

