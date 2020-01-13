Northrop Grumman's $12.4M ERISA Deal Ends 13-Year Battle

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- Northrop Grumman inked a $12.4 million settlement deal Monday with employees who claimed the defense giant's 401(k) plan betrayed workers by using a costly management strategy for a risky investment fund, wrapping up a 13-year legal fight. Northrop Grumman has promised to put up $12,375,000 that will go in large part to pay workers who accused the massive military contractor of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the workers said in a bid for the court to give the deal an initial green light. The workers also said they would seek to use the eight-figure fund to make $25,000 incentive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS