Wash. Blasts DOJ For Undermining T-Mobile/Sprint Challenge

Law360, Washington (January 14, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has stepped into a state-backed fight seeking to block T-Mobile's $56 billion takeover of Sprint, rebuking the Trump administration for undermining the states' independent role in enforcing antitrust laws after claiming that the challengers cannot argue the country's interest. While Ferguson is not among a coalition of 14 Democratic attorneys general, whose merger bench trial is set to wrap up Wednesday in New York federal court, he filed a scathing amicus brief in support of the states and Washington, D.C., late Monday, lambasting federal regulators' intervention in the case last month. T-Mobile is headquartered in his...

