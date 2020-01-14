FedEx Wage Suit Judge Criticizes Littler For Overlitigating

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (January 14, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday warned FedEx Freight Inc.'s counsel Littler Mendelson PC not to argue that a broad release provision in FedEx's $3.25 million wage deal was intended to reduce litigation, saying the law firm overlitigates and sometimes wields "the hammer" like a Goliath against David. During a hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers took issue with the proposed settlement's California Civil Code Section 1542 waiver. The motion to preliminarily approve the pact calls the waiver "limited" but also says it releases all claims, "known or unknown," within the definition of released claims, "irrespective of the...

