Equifax Data Breach Settlement Is A Good Deal, Judge Says

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A landmark data breach deal that requires Equifax to pay up to $425 million to consumers provides valuable monetary and injunctive benefits that "likely exceed" what class members could have achieved at trial, a Georgia federal judge said in a lengthy ruling explaining why he approved the contested settlement. In a 122-page opinion issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. elaborated on his reasoning for his Dec. 19 bench ruling granting final approval to the pact, which was crafted to resolve multidistrict litigation over a 2017 data breach at Equifax that exposed roughly 147 million consumers' personal data. Besides compensating affected...

