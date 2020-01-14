Potential Weinstein Juror Says He Saw Producer Screaming

Law360, New York (January 14, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- A prospective juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Tuesday was dismissed after he said he witnessed the disgraced Hollywood mogul screaming into his phone on the street more than once and told the court the experience made him biased. During jury selection in the New York state court case, several Manhattan residents in the pool of 110 potential jurors told New York State Court Justice James Burke they knew possible witnesses, defense counsel or Weinstein himself. One potential juror who lives across the street from a prestigious film center in downtown Manhattan said he saw Weinstein screaming at someone on the...

