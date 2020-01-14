'Varsity Blues' Parent Hit With New Tax Charge

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A federal grand jury in Massachusetts on Tuesday hit a parent charged in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme with a new tax charge, accusing him of filing a false tax return that deducted the $220,000 he allegedly paid to get his son into the University of Southern California as charitable donations and business expenses. John Wilson, 59, was already facing wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges, among other allegations, related to his alleged efforts to get his son into USC as a purported water polo recruit. On Tuesday, Wilson was also indicted on one count of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS