Avenatti Loses Bid To Delay Nike Extortion Trial

Law360, New York (January 14, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday refused to delay the trial for celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti over accusations that he defrauded a client as he plotted to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc., brushing aside defense claims of being sandbagged by a document dump on the eve of trial. During a conference call on Tuesday evening, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe denied a request by Avenatti's defense team for a 30-day adjournment of his trial, which is slated to start on Jan. 21. Avenatti's lawyers had argued that prosecutors had flooded them in the past weeks with thousands of...

