GSK Seeks To Forgo Trial In First Zofran MDL Bellwether

Law360, Boston (January 15, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline argued in court Wednesday to prevail on simply a paper record in the first trial in a multidistrict case over whether the company's anti-nausea medication Zofran caused birth defects, claiming a California mother cannot show she wouldn't have taken Zofran anyway, even with a birth defect warning. The hearing marked a drilling down on the specifics of a single case, the first bellwether currently set to begin in May. In that trial, the family of Maya Rodriguez will make the case that when her mother, Carla, took Zofran in 2004 during pregnancy, it led to Maya being born with a...

