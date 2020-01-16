Moonves Must Face Trimmed Investor Suit Over Harassment

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- Former CBS CEO Les Moonves couldn’t fully shake securities fraud claims Wednesday in a shareholder suit over the sexual harassment allegations against him, even as a New York federal judge trimmed claims against more than a dozen other executives and directors from the suit. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni granted parts of two separate dismissal bids — one brought by Moonves and the second by the network and its other executives — but found that CBS Corp. shareholders were ultimately able to show that a certain statement given by Moonves to the media was materially misleading in what she called a...

