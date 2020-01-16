Investors Say PNC Was ‘Intimately Involved' In EB-5 Fraud

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese investors asked a Florida federal judge on Wednesday not to let PNC Bank walk away from a lawsuit accusing it of being "intimately involved" in a fraud scheme that misappropriated the investors' funds by hijacking the EB-5 visa program. PNC said in December that the suit is "woefully insufficient" in alleging how anyone at PNC could have known that Joseph Walsh, the head of an EB-5 regional center, was secretly transferring investor funds earmarked for a Miami hotel project to personal accounts for his own benefit. The investors, who'd hoped to earn U.S. permanent residency by investing...

