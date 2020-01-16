Senate Sends North America Trade Deal To Trump

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2020, 12:00 PM EST) -- The Senate approved President Donald Trump's updated North American trade pact in a bipartisan 89-10 vote Thursday, more than a year after negotiations with Mexico and Canada concluded. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley speaks about the trade agreement in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9. The Senate approved the deal on Thursday in a bipartisan 89-10 vote. (Getty) The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement awaits Trump's signature after a speedy vote Thursday in the Senate despite some Democrats' concerns about environmental standards and opposition from a few Republicans over rules for car components and the changes won by House Democrats in monthslong negotiations with...

