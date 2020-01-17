Immigrants Win Access To USCIS Data In Vetting Program Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- A class of immigrants challenging a national security program that they believe illegally delays immigration applications from Muslims won their bid to take a peek at the internal workings of the vetting process when a Seattle federal judge found that data is directly relevant to the case. More than two dozen documents detailing how the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services evaluates immigration applications — including the agency’s scoring methodologies, risk factors and indicators of national security concerns — must be handed over to class counsel within three weeks, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones ruled Thursday. “The withheld information regarding USCIS’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS