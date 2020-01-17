'Varsity Blues' Parents Could Be Headed For 3 Trials This Year

Law360, Boston (January 17, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- The case against Lori Loughlin and other parents charged in the college admissions scandal known as “Varsity Blues” could be headed for as many as three trials later this year, a Massachusetts federal judge said in court Friday. Lawyers for the wealthy parents, all of whom are fighting accusations that they bribed coaches and other officials in order to guarantee admission to college for their children, were in court for a status conference Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley said the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, has said the trials in the high-profile case will happen this...

