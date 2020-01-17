Google Gets 26 Amicus Briefs In Oracle Copyright War

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- A whopping 26 amicus briefs supporting Google have been filed at the U.S. Supreme Court in the company’s copyright battle with Oracle, including from tech rivals like Microsoft, copyright and antitrust experts, and prominent software engineers. The unusually large number of briefs — which will grow even more when another group of amici files briefs next month in favor of Oracle — underscores the significance of the case before the justices, which is set to answer novel legal questions about software with potentially sweeping implications for the technology industry. In one brief, Microsoft urged the high court to rule that Google’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS