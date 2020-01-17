'Clean Diesel' Bellwether Jurors Will Learn VW Admitted Fraud

Law360, San Francisco (January 17, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- Jurors on an upcoming bellwether trial for Volkswagen owners who opted out of a $10 billion settlement in multidistrict litigation over the automaker's "clean diesel" emissions scandal will hear that Volkswagen admitted to committing fraud, a California federal judge said during a status conference Friday. "No, no, no," said U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer at a San Francisco status conference, addressing opt-out plaintiffs' concerns that there was ambiguity as to what Volkswagen would admit to at trial. "They will concede there is fraud." Ahead of the upcoming bellwether trial, which involves 10 purchasers and lessees of seven Volkswagen and Audi TDI diesel-engine...

