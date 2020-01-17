Weinstein Jury Includes Woman Who Wrote On Predatory Men

Law360, New York (January 17, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- A New York state court swore in 12 jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Friday, one of whom wrote a book about young women who confront "predatory" older men, sparking a failed mistrial motion and a rejected plea to wait for an appellate ruling that could relocate the trial. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courtroom Friday after attending jury selection in his trial on rape and sexual assault charges. (AP) Weinstein, who was arrested in May 2018, is accused of using his position as a powerful movie producer to lure young women into situations where he was able...

