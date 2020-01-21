AT&T Investors Defend 'Painstakingly Specific' Lawsuit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- AT&T investors on Friday asked a New York federal judge not to end their consolidated proposed securities class action, saying they had been very specific in their claims that the company unethically boosted streaming service subscription numbers. In its Jan. 17 opposition memo, the proposed investor class in the action cited claims from 18 individuals who allegedly witnessed, and in some cases claim they participated in, an elaborate internal scheme at the company to drive up its DirectTV Now subscriber numbers by means of deceptive sales strategies. "The complaint does not allege a hypothetical bad act, but one recounted in detail...

