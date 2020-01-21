2 Insys Execs Get Less Than 3 Years In Opioid Kickback Case

Law360, Boston (January 21, 2020, 12:08 PM EST) -- One former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executive was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and a second got six months less on Tuesday for their roles in a racketeering conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe the company’s powerful opioid spray and lie to insurance companies so they would pay for the expensive drug. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs in Boston handed down a 33-month sentence to former Insys national sales director Rich Simon and ordered former Insys sales manager Joe Rowan to spend 27 months behind bars. The prison terms fell well below the decadelong sentences sought by federal prosecutors...

