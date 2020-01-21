Ill. Chief Judge Claims Immunity Over 'Empire' Use Of Facility

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The chief judge for Cook County, Illinois, has asked to be let out of a suit alleging the county and Twentieth Century Fox unfairly profited from using a juvenile detention center to film parts of the show "Empire," arguing federal law immunizes him from the suit. Cook County Chief Circuit Judge Timothy Evans argued Friday that both the Civil Rights Act and the 11th Amendment shield him from proposed class claims that his office and Fox were unjustly enriched after parts of the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center were shut down to film certain scenes for the hit show, which...

