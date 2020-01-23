Real Estate Rumors: Clarion, Microsoft, CIT Group

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Clarion Partners has sold a Royal Palm Beach, Florida, retail center for $39.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for at 500 N. State Road, a 232,765-square-foot property, and the buyer is an entity managed by Florida investor Kenneth Silverman, according to the report. Morgan Stanley Bank NA provided $26.1 million in financing for the purchase, Real Deal said. Microsoft Corp. has picked up 37 acres near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for $52.3 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Thursday. The deal is for a parcel on the east side of Elk Grove Technology Park in Elk...

