Class Counsel Can't Pocket $350K Left From $30M Settlement

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Class counsel in a car headlight fraud case against Osram Sylvania Inc. cannot be allowed to pocket the last $350,000 of a $30 million settlement in the case, and the excess funds will instead be awarded to a nonprofit, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo wrote in her order that class counsel had cited no precedent from the Third Circuit that called for awarding supplemental attorney fees under the circumstances, and instead said that precedent called for a cy pres distribution. The judge suggested the National Consumer Law Center be awarded the funds, and...

